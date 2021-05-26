Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Person found shot to death on Indy's east side

By Michelle Kaufman
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYRAJ_0aCE787w00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an adult woman was found shot to death on Indianapolis' east side.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

William Young, IMPD public information officer, says there is no suspect information currently and they are not speaking to any persons of interest at this time, but the investigation is active.

Police say they arrived in the area and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're standing near a playground, we want to make sure that we a. secure the scene, make sure everybody else in this community is safe. We'll be out here for some time," Young said.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Young says this is homicide #103 for 2021.

"It's very frustrating to our officers, it's very frustrating to the community ... it's particularly important that we learn how to resolve conflict resolution without picking up a firearm and hurting someone," Young said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

