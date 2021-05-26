Cancel
Humpback Whale Found Dead On Beach In France

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
A humpback whale was found dead on Wednesday on a beach along the Mediterranean in southern France, in what experts said was a rare incident. "As soon as we arrived, it was already dead," said Elodie Sene, a caretaker at an aquarium in the town of Grau-du-Roi. "I've never seen...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

