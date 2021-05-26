Cancel
PayPal to Let Users Send Bitcoin Off PayPal

By Jeff John Roberts
decrypt.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal and Venmo users will soon be able to send Bitcoin to each other and to other platforms. It signifies a deepening of PayPal's crypto ambitions. PayPal created a stir in the crypto markets last year when it announced its millions of users could buy and sell Bitcoin. The news, along with the company's recent decision to add Bitcoin buying to its Venmo service, has been seen as a major step in crypto going mainstream—but the offerings also drew criticism. Namely, skeptics said this wasn't "real" Bitcoin because PayPal users could only buy or sell it, and not send it to others.

decrypt.co
