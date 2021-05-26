Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

I Wish All of My T-Shirts Were as Good as This One

By Daniel Modlin
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouting Report: Despite the price tag, this easy breezy tee has features that make it feel like it’s really a pack of three tees stuffed into one. A good t-shirt is hard to come by. It has to be stylish, fit right, and at the end of the day, go with a ton of different outfits. I’ve found, as a general rule, with softer t-shirts, they tend to be less durable, and with firmer t-shirts, I don’t want to wear them as much because well, they’re not very comfortable. I thought this paradigm was one that could never be shifted, and then I tried out this shirt.

www.thedailybeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merino Wool#Exercise#Softer T Shirts#Wish#Firmer T Shirts#Unbound Merino#Purposes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelDaily Beast

I’ll Be Wearing These Athleisure Pants Until I Can’t Anymore

Scouting Report: Not only are these pants comfortable and stylish, they are made with environmentally-friendly practices, and the price is excellent, too. If there’s one thing we love, it’s athleisure. After a year of wearing it, I’m pretty sure I’m not going back to the before-times (unless someone makes me) of jeans and button downs. I couldn’t be more excited because Quince, one of our favorite brands for wardrobe basics, just launched some athleisure, and I got to test it out, firsthand.
Hair CareGlamour

Fixing My Brassy Hair Cost Me $500. Here’s What I Wish I Had Known

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My last highlight job was the perfect storm of Mercury-retrograde misfortune, resulting in every blonde's worst fear: brassy hair. My first mistake was going to a new salon and placing my hair's fate in the hands of a total stranger without doing a consultation—and my second mistake was not saying anything the minute I saw the outcome. I was hoping for light blonde; instead I got brass. And a hell of a lot of it. I left the salon, held back tears, and sent an email a few hours later asking for corrective color.
YogaPosted by
People

This ‘Soft and Flattering’ Workout Shirt Is 64% Off on Amazon — but Not for Much Longer

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Getting ready to workout requires a few staples: comfortable sneakers, stretchy, sweat-wicking leggings, and a motivating playlist to get your blood pumping. For anyone who's still pulling on old T-shirts or sliding into saggy tank tops, it's time to finally invest in workout shirts that will actually give your body some space to breathe.
Apparelthevivaluxury.com

All My Current Favorites in One Outfit

More is more, and this outfit basically combines all of my current faves. Most of these you’ve seen already, and that’s because I can’t stop wearing them… Love these jeans, this cute Alessandra Rich cropped knit & these super fun Lexxola sunnies that make every outfit just a bit cooler!
Apparelfavecrafts.com

On A Roll T-shirt Free Sewing Pattern

"It's time for a wardrobe basic and a shirt you'll want to sew time and time again. Out with the ball gowns, and in with the real clothes for real women! This is one where you can sew what you actually wear everyday. The instructions for this t-shirt include instructions on picking stitches and finishes for use with knit fabrics. There are no complicated darts or zippers and the wide roll neck makes it easy to get a good finish. There is a tutorial video which will take you through everything."
Petstampaelectricblog.com

Wish you were here.

Missing your manatee friends? They miss you too! The Manatee Viewing Center is scheduled to reopen in November. In the meantime, you can gear up with manatee merch at our online store. Every dollar you spend helps the center facilitate crucial manatee research and rescue efforts. Shipping is handled by...
ApparelOutside Online

Our Favorite Everyday Men’s T-Shirts for Summer

You’ve probably heard that Steve Jobs wore the same thing every day. He didn’t want to waste any time thinking about his clothes, in order to dedicate more time to his inventions. I’m no Steve, but I absolutely agree with his approach. By simplifying my wardrobe, I’m able to get...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Get the Everyday T-Shirt of Your Dreams Thanks to Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Custom clothing is a luxury, but Amazon is making the experience of scoring something created just for you a lot more accessible! Sure, you’re not going to receive a couture gown like an A-list movie star, but Amazon’s Made For You service is the key to the T-shirt of your dreams!
Apparelfanthatracks.com

ShopDisney: The Bad Batch Customisable T-Shirt

In sizes for adults and kids alike, check out this cool The Bad Batch Customisable T-Shirt, available from shopDisney in the UK for £16.00 (£10.00 for the kids sizes) and customisable by being available in a variety of colours. Let the Clone Trooper squad make an awesome addition to your...
Apparelredbubble.com

Old Fashioned cocktail Essential T-Shirt

Just your everyday smooth, comfy tee, a wardrobe staple. Slim fit, so size up if you prefer a looser fit, or check out the Classic T-Shirt. Male model shown is 6'0" / 183 cm tall and wearing size Large. Female model shown is 5'8" / 173 cm tall and wearing...
YogaThe Independent

World Meditation Day: Wish you were ‘better’ at meditating? I challenged myself to 10 minutes a day for 10 days

When it comes to meditation, I’ve always been more casual toe-dipper than dedicated deep-diver. Dabbled here and there but it’s never stuck. There’s something so appealing and accessible about the idea of taking a moment to sit, breathe and be present – a practice with roots in Eastern traditions – and there’s a wealth of evidence on its benefits for stress, anxiety and depression.
Apparelathriftymom.com

V Neck Spaghetti Strap Romper with Pockets

Boho dress Size(Bust,Length)S(4-6)(38”,48.4”)M(8-10)(40”,48.8”)L(12-14)(42.5”,49.2”)XL(16-18)(45”,49.6”)XXL(20)(47”,50”). Loose and free on waist area for women. Please see detailed size information for proper fit. Sleeveless V neck Printed strappy long maxi dress with pockets. Steam the boho dress to make it looks great after wash by hand. Soft. breathable. lightweight material. Cool and comfortable against...
Beauty & Fashionathriftymom.com

Basic V-Neck Tees for $14.99 (was $21.99) 3 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Basic V-Neck Tees for $14.99 (was $21.99) 3 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Basic V-Neck Tees for $14.99 (was $21.99) 3 days only. Product Description. Get back...
WWEtuipster.com

My friend @johnkrasinski can try to shush me all he wants but I won’t be silent about how good the second @quietplacemovie is. I will not scream it, though. That would be indecorous.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. 3-0 and two words for you… @sixers win! #RingTheBell #TrustTheProcess @JoelEmbiid. [email protected] dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!
Relationshipsyourteenmag.com

I Thought Promposals Were Silly—Until My Son Planned One

I don’t remember being asked to go to my senior prom. I don’t remember the details that led to me sitting on my floor with a smattering of teen and bridal magazines while chatting with my best friend about prom dresses in the perfect shade of teal. And I don’t remember including my then-boyfriend on any of the logistics and planning for that night in June oh-so-many years ago.
Hair Carepurewow.com

PureWow Readers Are Obsessed with Vegamour—and Everything's 25 Percent Off Until Tonight

New month, new you, and there's no better way to start it off than finally getting those Vegamour hair products you've been wanting. Best part? You can score 25 percent off almost everything when you use the promo code SUMMERLOVE—but you only have until tonight to catch this deal. If you're a Vegamour newbie, you'll fall in love with PureWow favorites GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum, GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager, and GRO Hair Serum. These bestsellers will step your hair game all the way up.
Petsfavecrafts.com

All I Need Is Coffee And My Cat

"Today, I’m sharing with you a quote pattern that I’ve been working on for the past few days: All I Need Is Coffee And My Cat. The black and pink color combination bring warm and fun vibes. A perfect message graph for coffee lovers who love their feline friends. All I Need Is Coffee And My Cat is a digital download (available in PDF format only) that you can use to crochet a blanket using various techniques, such as C2C, Mini C2C, SC, HDC, Tapestry Crochet etc. You can also use this design for other crafts such as knitting, cross stitch, diamond beads painting, hama beads, plastic canvas and any other crafts that use pixelated images."