I Wish All of My T-Shirts Were as Good as This One

Scouting Report: Despite the price tag, this easy breezy tee has features that make it feel like it’s really a pack of three tees stuffed into one. A good t-shirt is hard to come by. It has to be stylish, fit right, and at the end of the day, go with a ton of different outfits. I’ve found, as a general rule, with softer t-shirts, they tend to be less durable, and with firmer t-shirts, I don’t want to wear them as much because well, they’re not very comfortable. I thought this paradigm was one that could never be shifted, and then I tried out this shirt.