On May 16, Arapahoe County will move to Level Clear. In addition, the Tri-County Health Department's face covering order will expire on the same day (May 16). Under Level Clear, Adams and Arapahoe counties will enter a 90-day Observation Period during which businesses, schools, restaurants and other facilities will be able to open at 100 percent capacity. There will be no further restrictions beyond the state’s masking wearing requirements for indoor spaces and any state public health orders still in effect. The move to Level Clear is part of a measured regional approach to safe reopening that happens side-by-side with continuing efforts to vaccinate Colorado residents against COVID-19.