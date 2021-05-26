Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury: Artisans and galleries

By Hermine Hull
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season on the Island. I wish I felt excited about it, but I never do. It already feels too hot. It hasn’t rained in weeks. I’m picking up trash every time I go out of my driveway. Yellow pollen is coating everything outside; I’m hoping that wearing a mask will prevent the allergy symptoms. Mosquitoes, ticks, tent caterpillars. It’s only a matter of days until red lily beetles, Japanese beetles, slugs, aphids, and earwigs arrive. It’s too noisy and there’s already too much to do.

www.mvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artisans#Art Galleries#Town Hall#Memorial Day Weekend#Fresh Paint#Red Lily Beetles#Maskless#Merry Farm Pottery#Salt Rock Chocolates#Center Of Knowhere#Circuit Ave#Power King#Field Gallery#Virtual Artists#Tent Caterpillars#Grange Hall#Knowhere Art Gallery#Galaxy Gallery#Dukes County Avenue#Trash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
WCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Gateway to a secret garden

Discover unique plants with colorful springtime blooms on a guided tour at Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. With a volunteer docent to provide an informative and engaging walk among the beautiful historic grounds, you will see magnolias, azaleas, camellias, ephemerals, and much more. There is even a monkey puzzle tree. Tours are available on Thursdays in May at 9 am and 10 am. For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/pollyhillspring, or call 508-693-9426.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Spring and summer events

The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Community parks

I had a friend ask me if I ever remember May as being so cold for so long. I think this is the coldest May in memory, but at this age my memory sometimes cannot be trusted. Sunday last brought sunshine, and greetings, flowers, gifts, and cards from children and grandchildren. Family members worked diligently to clean the flower beds and repair the winter damage to the shrubs. I optimistically filled the humming bird feeders and they were hung on the pole. Within the hour Buzzy, as he is fondly called, was buzzing and dancing back and forth between the feeder and the new catnip plant in the garden. Grandson Jeremy started his vegetable seeds early in the sunroom and now we have a box with lettuce ready to harvest. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, my favorite source for information and humor, “Lettuce is like conversation. It must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.” Charles Dudley Warner, American editor (1829-1900).
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

A Vineyard tale

Having read T. Elizabeth Bell’s “Goats in the Time of Love,” I was thrilled to dive into her newest jewel, “Counting Chickens: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel.”. Like her first book, animals are featured in Bell’s novel, and have to do with one of the main character’s means of making a living. The Crested Cream Legbar chickens belonging to the endearing protagonist Remy Litchfield are integral to the high-end provisions (and services) she provides in her exclusive concierge business called Nest, which she is struggling to get off the ground.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Save the corner

I’m writing in opposition to article 6 on the West Tisbury town warrant, which would authorize the development of an affordable housing project on town-owned land on the corner of State Road and Lambert’s Cove Road. This parcel lies in the State Road corridor that connects our down-Island towns to...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

For Phyllis Meras, Ink in the Veins Keeps the Spirit Young

Phyllis Meras has itchy feet. Every day she walks the roads and woods around her house off Music street in West Tisbury, going on rambles with her friends Anna Alley and Susan Block, chronicling the flora and fauna of the changing seasons on the Island. Walking and traveling is an ingrained habit, cultivated during a journalism career that spans more than seven decades, and by her estimation has taken her to more than 100 countries, while writing for the Providence Journal, New York Times and Ladies Home Journal, just to name a few.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Outdoor Mask Orders Lifted in Two Down-Island Towns

After a year of mandatory mask requirements in the Island downtowns, boards of health in both Edgartown and Tisbury have voted to suspend the orders, marking a significant milestone in the Island’s fight against Covid-19. A similar decision is expected to come in Oak Bluffs next week. The decision to...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Protect Rural Roads

I’m writing in opposition to article 6 on the West Tisbury town warrant which would authorize the development of an affordable housing project on town owned land on the corner of State Road and Lambert’s Cove Road. This parcel lies in the State Road corridor that connects our down-Island towns...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Agricultural Fair Will Return in August

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair will return for its 159th year this August, reviving a revered Island summer institution after cancellation last year, Agricultural Society trustees announced Tuesday. The fair will run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22 and will be held entirely in person and live, the...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

W.T. voters face $300,000 Prop. 2½ override Tuesday

West Tisbury voters will head to the annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 pm. Once again, the meeting will be held at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town meeting will take place 10 minutes earlier at the same location. The select board has reduced the voter quorum for the 48-article annual town meeting warrant and a one-article special town meeting warrant. Previously the quorum was “usually around 127,” town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells said Wednesday. The select board shrank that number to 30 (out of 2,675 registered voters).
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.