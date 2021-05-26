West Tisbury: Artisans and galleries
Here we are at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season on the Island. I wish I felt excited about it, but I never do. It already feels too hot. It hasn't rained in weeks. I'm picking up trash every time I go out of my driveway. Yellow pollen is coating everything outside; I'm hoping that wearing a mask will prevent the allergy symptoms. Mosquitoes, ticks, tent caterpillars. It's only a matter of days until red lily beetles, Japanese beetles, slugs, aphids, and earwigs arrive. It's too noisy and there's already too much to do.