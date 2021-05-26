Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Find Stellar Barbecue Right Near the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City

By Robert Sietsema
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d classify myself as a barbecue fanatic who often returns again and again to places I think are great. But sometimes I miss a place, and that’s what happened in the case of Hamilton Pork, which is located in a remote corner of Jersey City where I rarely stray, more often finding myself in Grove Street, Journal Square, or the Heights. The pit is named, not for a cynic’s view of the musical Hamilton, but after the lovely residential neighborhood of Hamilton Park. It would be hard to find a better collection of century-old houses and handsome corner storefronts than here.

ny.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Texas State
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Pork Sausage#Food Drink#Barbecue Sauce#Hot Sauce#Square Inc#Nyc#Stellar Barbecue Right#Tex Mex#Californian#French#Mexican American#A Bike Tour#Holland Tunnel#Texas Barbecue#Hamilton Park#Grove Street#Breakfast Tacos#Chisholm Trail Bar B Que#Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Box Cafe Opens in Jersey City

In March of this year, Jersey City Heights’ cafe scene expanded — a new eatery called Box Cafe, located at 115 Palisade Avenue, opened its doors. This new locale in Jersey City Heights, owned by local residents, is nestled amongst ivy-covered brick townhomes, condos, and a community garden. Recently, we got a chance to sit down with the owners to learn more about this new cafe gracing the Heights. Read on to find out more about Box Cafe, a cozy new bistro in Jersey City.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Supermarket in Jersey City Could be Replaced with Larger Store

Shoppers at a Jersey City grocery store might notice some major changes in the years to come depending on the results of a hearing this week. The Patel Brothers location on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square business district could be torn down as part of plans to develop an even larger Patel Brothers supermarket that would take up three properties.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

A Massive Food Festival is Coming to Jersey City Next Week

Music festivals aren't the only festivals coming back this year. Food festivals are too. Luckily for us, one of the world's largest food festival is making its return after nearly two years right here in the Garden State. Smorgasburg usually takes place in either New York or Los Angeles. However for the first time on May 29, it'll all go down in Jersey City.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

An Interview with Hoboken Legend ‘Brother Biggie’ of Biggie’s Clam Bar

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...
Jersey City, NJjerseycityupfront.com

Jersey City’s All About Downtown Festival is on for 2021

Mark your calendars: The All About Downtown Food Festival is back. Jersey City’s premiere street festival will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 12pm to 8pm, announced the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District (HDSID) via social media. Like many events, the festival was cancelled last year due to the...
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

NYC’s Flip Sigi Bringing Filipino Taqueria to Jersey City

A unique restaurant, known for infusing the diverse flavors of the Philippines into Mexican, Asian, and American dishes, will be opening on the ground floor of a new development near the Journal Square neighborhood. Manhattan’s Flip Sigi has announced they will be crossing the Hudson River and setting up shop...
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Stack Creamery Opens in Jersey City

Some of Westwood’s favorite sweet treats have made their way to Jersey City. Located at 465 Central Avenue, Stack Creamery is bringing its ice cream and custom ice cream sandwich bar to Chilltown, complete with ready-made, ready-to-enjoy options, and pastel-colored decor to match the menu as of April 27th. Read on to learn more about Stack Creamery expanding to Jersey City, and what you’ll find at this new spot in The Heights.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

The Lunchtime Ministry: Serving the Homeless Community in Hoboken for 50 Years

In the past year, homelessness—already a major issue—has been on the rise. The January 2020 Point-In-Time & Housing Inventory County determined that Hudson County saw a 6% increase in homelessness overall with nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Hoboken specifically. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating resources in communities nationwide and likely having an impact on these rates, programs like The Lunchtime Ministry are vital.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Raine + River Apothecary to Open in Jersey City Next Month

One of the most exciting parts of this past year has been looking forward to the openings of new storefronts, restaurants, salons, and more. Things that the public can regularly enjoy post-COVID-19. Hoboken Girl has learned that Raine and River, a Herbal Apothecary for all physical and spiritual needs, is opening a store location in Jersey City next month. Read on to learn more about Raine and River Apothecarys including the mission, the founder’s background, and what customers can expect at the shop.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

Starting your Career? You Might Want to try Another City According to Study

To those who live here, Jersey City it is a vibrant, multi-ethnic agglomeration like no other; a small town feel with all the benefits of its bigger neighbor across the river. Filled with bars, restaurants, artists, entrepreneurs and every nationality under the sun, it would seem to be an excellent place to start out one’s career. Not according to one new study, however.
Jersey City, NJlynnhazan.com

French fare in a bubble at Bistro La Source

Dining in an igloo… in May? Completely here for it! These dining bubbles have caught my eye all winter as a trendy and private place to dine during the pandemic.* I thought they would disappear by spring and summer, but with the flap open and a breeze blowing through, it’s a very cozy springtime experience.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City to welcome foodie festival

Smorgasburg, a popular open air food festival, will open in Jersey City for the first time on May 29. Photo provided by Smorgasburg. Jersey City’s Harborside neighborhood will welcome Smorgasburg on Saturday, May 29, as the popular Brooklyn-founded food festival expands across the river into New Jersey this year to the delight of foodies.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. restaurants can’t find staff to hire. Ex-employees tell us why.

The signs of desperation are everywhere, plastered in restaurant windows, staked along roadsides and posted across social media feeds. “We’re hiring! We’re hiring! We’re hiring!”. Chefs. Servers. Bussers. Hosts and hostesses. As New Jersey restaurants and bars may finally resume 100% capacity May 19 and more newly vaccinated patrons return...