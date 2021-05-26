Find Stellar Barbecue Right Near the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City
I’d classify myself as a barbecue fanatic who often returns again and again to places I think are great. But sometimes I miss a place, and that’s what happened in the case of Hamilton Pork, which is located in a remote corner of Jersey City where I rarely stray, more often finding myself in Grove Street, Journal Square, or the Heights. The pit is named, not for a cynic’s view of the musical Hamilton, but after the lovely residential neighborhood of Hamilton Park. It would be hard to find a better collection of century-old houses and handsome corner storefronts than here.ny.eater.com