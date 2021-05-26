Marti Allen-Cummings Isn’t Here To Make History. This Is Destiny.

In its truest form, drag is a protest. The protests of trans women, non-binary people, and drag artists were the impetus of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, one of the most sweeping political revolutions in modern history. It only makes sense then, that trans women, non-binary people, and drag artists have a seat at the table of governance deciding the future of their rights in America and in their cities. That’s where Marti Allen-Cummings, candidate for New York City Council in 2021, comes in.