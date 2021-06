Are you thinking of applying for a FHA loan? Keep these aspects in mind before opting for one. It comes from the premier mortgage company in Cape Coral, Florida. A Federal Housing Administration loan or FHA for short is essentially designed for low-to moderate-income borrowers. What’s great about them is that they are insured by the FHA and issued by an FHA approved lender. Thus, it requires a lower minimum down payment than usual mortgage loans and has less stringent requirements. If you have a low credit score, then this is the ideal loan for you to opt for as compared to conventional loans that require a higher credit score.