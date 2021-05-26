Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 799 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2xrd_0aCE6e8200

Michigan reported 799 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 12 deaths from the virus. That brings the total number of cases to 886,118 and deaths to 19,031 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Vaccinations are also continuing to increase, though slower than they had been. As of Thursday, 57.1% of Michiganders age 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced changes to Michigan's reopening plan, saying that all outdoor capacity limits would be lifted and indoor capacity would go to 50% for everything starting on June 1. Then, on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order would be lifted, and things would go back to the way they used to be.

Monday, MIOSHA laid out its rules for those who are going back to work, as the state will allow in-person work to resume for the first time in more than a year.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#July#Miosha#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit#Deaths#Michiganders Age#Vaccinations#Trend#Early Spring#Complete Coverage#Coverage Page#Indoor Capacity#People#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#In Person Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

New facemask rules go into effect in Michigan -- What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline. The state is easing some of the requirements -- especially for those who are outside and vaccinated. The new COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order will go into effect Thursday.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Records: COVID-19 nursing home deaths may have been undercounted in Michigan

The death toll in Michigan’s nursing homes and other senior long-term care facilities may be higher than the 5,600 COVID-19 deaths currently attributed to the facilities, according to newly released information. Nursing homes nationwide were among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and Michigan’s official total accounts for nearly 30 percent...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift across Michigan as summer begins

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- More restrictions across Michigan will be lifted Tuesday as coronavirus cases decline and the vaccination rate climbs. Starting June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, including at stadiums and concert venues. Restaurants and bars across the state will be able to operate indoor dining at...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Big changes are coming for Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions this week. Beginning Tuesday, most restrictions on outdoor events are ending and restrictions are loosening for indoor events. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the changes on May 20 and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services formalized the plan last week.
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Remember Michigan capacity limits and bar curfews? You can forget most Covid rules now

Many of the state's remaining pandemic activity rules are in the rear-view mirror today. Attendance ceilings for outside events, such as Tigers baseball, weddings and concerts, are gone under a May 15 health department order. Restaurants, bars and other inside attractions can increase capacity for customers to 50% from the current 25% limit, and common areas for pool tables and dancing can reopen. Tables can seat more than six people and needn't be six feet apart.