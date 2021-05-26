Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Can a New Antitrust Suit Chip Away at Amazon’s Online Dominance?

By Eric Lut z
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a flurry of legal action in recent months taking aim at Big Tech, companies like Facebook and Google may still have an advantage over the Federal Trade Commission and state prosecutors, thanks to the difficulty of proving antitrust violations. “The standards of proof,” one expert told the New York Times last year, “are formidable.” But a new suit filed against Amazon by Karl Racine, the attorney general in Washington, D.C., while smaller in scope, could be different: a more precise strike, potentially, at Jeff Bezos’ alleged anti-competitive practices that could “become a blueprint for crimping Big Tech power,” as the Times’ Shira Ovide put it.

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Karl Racine
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Retail Sales#Google Business#Internet Consumers#Google Inc#Cable Company#Big Tech#The New York Times#Democratic#Wired#Ag#Recode#Join Vanity Fair#New York Post#Antitrust Law#Antitrust Violations#Force Consumers#Third Party Sellers#Market#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

Know Extra About Inventory Marketplace by means of Best Key Avid gamers Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Company, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Workforce, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co

The Analysis Insights is among the rising organizations whose talent is in creating a some distance achieving research and Inventory Marketplace stories a company needs to have. It provides essentially the most fresh trade updates, marketplace patterns, and analysis gear. At that time, it makes use of the stories they accumulate to design tactics and answers for the group. Along with the truth that it’s available within the realm of trade, then again, it likewise works over a number of trade divisions.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Sued by Pension Fund Over Broad Antitrust Allegations (2)

A pension fund sued Amazon in Delaware on Thursday, seeking internal files to investigate the tech giant’s alleged scheme to monopolize online retail through agreements that raise prices across the internet and tax avoidance measures that give it more breathing room to undercut rivals. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery...
Minoritieswraltechwire.com

Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, join effort to make corporate boards more diverse

He number of African Americans serving on boards of directors for the nation’s largest corporations has remained dismally low this year despite the ongoing movement to increase C-suite diversity throughout the business world. Some of America’s most prominent companies are addressing the problem by backing the Black Boardroom Initiative, a...
Shoppingxda-developers

Target will run its own Prime Day sale this month, called ‘Deal Days’

Amazon announced yesterday that it will hold its yearly ‘Prime Day’ sale on June 21 and 22, just three weeks from now. The company’s influence over online shopping has led to other companies running similar promotions at the same time, and now U.S. retailer Target has announced its own sale event: ‘Deal Days.’
Businesstechgig.com

5 Reasons to work at Amazon India

Amazon India is one of the major eCommerce platforms that hires professionals across the domains. The name of the organisation is more than enough for the professionals to grab the opportunity. Jeff Bezos founded. Amazon. in 1994 as a customer-centric company where customers can buy and sell products. The company...
Businessdigitalcommerce360.com

Amazon changes performance metric blamed for warehouse injuries

(Bloomberg)—Amazon.com Inc., No. 1 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000, is overhauling a controversial worker-productivity yardstick that has drawn the ire of warehouse employees who say it imposes an unsafe burden on them. The world’s largest online retailer uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor productivity at its facilities, and...
Businessthefreshtoast.com

Amazon Backs Federal Bill To Legalize Marijuana, Drops Drug Screening

Earlier this year, Amazon was hit with a proposed class action that accused the company of violating a New York City law by testing applicants for jobs at local facilities for marijuana. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it supports the federal legalization of marijuana and will drop marijuana-testing requirements for some...
Businessstanfordreview.org

The Big Problem with Big Tech

The consumer welfare standard was a radical idea when it was first proposed by Judge Robert Bork in the 1970s. Beforehand, when reviewing mergers and acquisitions under antitrust law, judges typically considered an array of factors, such as impact on small businesses and effect on income distribution. In contrast, under the consumer welfare standard, judges refrain from taking actions against mergers of mega-corporations so long as the merger would benefit consumers through lower prices and better services. A brainchild of legal conservatism, CWS’s rise coincides with the Reagan presidency, and is widely credited for economic growth across industries.
Stocksbloomberglaw.com

Alphabet Investors Reject All Shareholders’ Proposals, Again

Alphabet Inc. investors toed management’s line at the internet giant’s annual general meeting, re-electing the company’s board and rejecting bold proposals to disband its dual-class stock structure or transition to a public-benefit corporation. The rejection of all shareholder proposals, ranging from the appointment of a civil or human rights expert...
Small Businessbizjournals

Amazon announces Prime Day dates, touts small business efforts

Just as it did in 2020, Amazon.com Inc. is emphasizing the small businesses on its platform for its annual shopping holiday. During a virtual event Tuesday that included actor Kristen Bell interviewing two small business owners, Amazon announced its Prime Day would be June 21-22 this year, with promotions beginning June 7. For the last half of 2021, starting on Prime Day, Amazon also said it will use over $100 million to promote businesses selling on its site, just as it announced it would in 2020.
BusinessABA Journal

Amazon drops arbitration requirement after facing over 75,000 demands

Many companies require their employees and customers to resolve disputes through arbitration rather than in the courtroom. Now, Amazon is no longer one of them. The Seattle-based multinational technology company recently updated its terms of service to allow people to bring individual or class action lawsuits against it. According to...
Businessthefreshtoast.com

Is This The Real Reason Amazon Is Supporting Marijuana Legalization?

I can guarantee Amazon figured out how many employee applications are failing the marijuana drug test nationally each month. Why did Amazon come out in favor of legalizing marijuana, now?. With the big press release from Amazon about supporting marijuana legalization in America many in the cannabis industry jumped to...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Amazon to Overhaul Warehouse Worker Metric Cited in Injuries

Amazon.com Inc. is overhauling a controversial worker-productivity yardstick that has drawn the ire of warehouse employees who say it imposes an unsafe burden on them. The world’s largest online retailer uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor productivity at its facilities, and employees must explain why they’ve been away from their workstations — what Amazon calls “time off task.” If they reach a certain threshold they’ll be issued warnings and even terminated.
Businessmediapost.com

Google's Antitrust Settlement In France Should Embolden Publishers

Google is said to be close to settling an antitrust case in France that resulted from a complaint brought by several publishers that accused the search giant of abusing its power in the online advertising market. The settlement should embolden publishers that have fretted over the possibility their digital ad inventories are undervalued in auctions.
BusinessRedlands Daily Facts

Amazon to let customers sue after thousands of Alexa complaints

Amazon.com has stopped requiring customers to pursue claims in arbitration — rather than a court of law — after tens of thousands of people inundated the company with complaints that the Alexa digital assistant was improperly collecting voice recordings. Amazon’s terms of service, which govern everything from buying products on...