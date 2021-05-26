Can a New Antitrust Suit Chip Away at Amazon’s Online Dominance?

Despite a flurry of legal action in recent months taking aim at Big Tech, companies like Facebook and Google may still have an advantage over the Federal Trade Commission and state prosecutors, thanks to the difficulty of proving antitrust violations. “The standards of proof,” one expert told the New York Times last year, “are formidable.” But a new suit filed against Amazon by Karl Racine, the attorney general in Washington, D.C., while smaller in scope, could be different: a more precise strike, potentially, at Jeff Bezos’ alleged anti-competitive practices that could “become a blueprint for crimping Big Tech power,” as the Times’ Shira Ovide put it.