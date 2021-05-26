Cancel
90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed Gets Colonoscopy On Instagram

By Anne King
soapoperaspy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLC – 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Star Big Ed Brown. First, Ed started working out and lost 25 pounds in a few months. Next, he cut off his long, mayonnaise-filled locks and is now sporting natural, salt, and peppered short hair – these are good things. Unfortunately, he then joined 90 Day: The Single Life, where he mistreated his latest girlfriend, Liz. While pressuring her to move in with him, he also made her feel like she doesn’t matter. Shortly after they broke up, he was spotted pursuing another woman while hunting down another partner.

www.soapoperaspy.com
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed's Ex Liz Comments On Petition To Get Him Removed From The TLC Franchise

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown really brought the series into the mainstream in 2020, as folks around the world were captivated by his inaugural season. Since then, some have soured on Ed and his antics, to the point that efforts have been made online to pressure TLC into removing him from the franchise entirely. A petition has surfaced requesting Big Ed be dropped by 90 Day Fiancé, and it may have just gotten its biggest supporter yet in Ed's ex, Elizabeth "Liz" Marie.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reacts to Cheating and Breakup Speculation

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs is setting the record straight amid those cheating and breakup rumors. After her husband, Erik Lake, dropped to one knee and asked her to remain his wife on Decision Day of the Lifetime series, Coombs found herself wading controversy when fans began to question the status of their relationship, even accusing her of being unfaithful, though she was quick to squash the speculation before it could run rampant.