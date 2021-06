Few films have the social impact of Schindler's List. What's on your list for movies that you think every person in the world should have to see? What titles come to mind when you think about narratives that matter across all social strata and class? For me, Schindler's List ranks at the top. It's a universal story, based on actual history, that tells us about man's inhumanity, and the fight against oppressors to change the world.