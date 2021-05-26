Cancel
Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Stefani returned to the Voice stage for the May 25th finale episode in which her fiance's star contestant, Cam Anthony, was crowned the Season 20 champion. The former Voice judge collaborated with artist Saweetie for a showstopper performance of their newly released song "Slow Clap." While Blake Shelton's big win and Stefani's performance both made headlines following the finale premiere, we'd be doing everyone a disservice if we didn't bring attention to Stefani's two-toned high pony, which arguably stole the show.

hellogiggles.com
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
#Black Hair#Blonde Hair#Red Hair#The Voice Finale#Voice#Song#Star#Artist Saweetie#High Waisted Fishnets#Finale Episode#Selfie#Face Framing Loose Pieces#Premiere#Slow Clap#Tonight#Nbcthevoice#Wide Leg Pants#Swipe#Headlines
