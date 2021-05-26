Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

Gwen Stefani is a proud "Orange County Girl," who is engaged to Blake Shelton, one of country music's biggest stars, but does that mean she is more conservative-leaning? For some time now, there has been speculation about the 51-year-old singer's politics, but she tells Paper Magazine that she'd rather not label herself Democrat or Republican, because in her eyes, "I think it's pretty obvious who I am." She points to her early work with No Doubt, as well as her newer songs, as examples of her belief in unity. "I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about...