The US and Canada litter the seas with exploded narco subs

It's owned by 4751 Brickset members. If you want to add it to your collection you might find it for sale at BrickLink or eBay. I had this set, it was alright for what it is. I do miss those little boxes one used to get with the push tab, I think they cost around $10 AU? They also used to do ones that were little minifig packs, I had the small cement mixer (came with one construction worker). I remember there was a garbage man with a push cart and dumpster if Im not mistaken, a policemen with a highway patrol speed camera (also included a speed limit sign, damn shame I didnt buy that one) and there was a firefighter although I forget what came with it. There was also Soldier's Arsenal, my only red coat naval soldier sadly, and another set which had a pirate with some treasure cooking fish. I wish they made these sets nowadays.