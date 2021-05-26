Cancel
Video Games

PS Plus June games span three glorious generations of PlayStation – and VR!

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZRfA_0aCE6Jmt00

Sony has announced its free PlayStation Plus games for June for PS4 and PS5 users. The Star Wars and Virtua Fighter franchises join Operation: Tango for next-gen console owners.

In the latest bumper crop of titles, PS Plus members will be able to download and keep the aerial dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, which arrived in 2020. That’s for both PS4 and PS5.

The game from EA Motive is set during the legendary Battle of Endor, which plays out on screen in Return of the Jedi. You’ll be able to join the Rebel Alliance’s Vanguard Squadron or the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron in a compelling solo campaign.

There’s a range of new characters piloting the beloved X-Wing and TIE Fighter craft hell bent on destruction. We gave the game 4 out of 5 stars and praised the PlayStation VR mode, the accessible but challenging gameplay and the healthy dose of Star Wars Easter eggs.

Our reviewer concluded: “Star Wars: Squadrons is the dogfighting experience in the iconic sci-fi universe we’ve been waiting for, and the game is supremely passionate about making this something that genre veterans and hesitant newcomers can enjoy with minimal obstacles.”

Elsewhere in this month’s offerings is the remaster of Sega’s classic mano-a-mano combat game Virtua Fighter 5, which originally launched on PS3. It’s going to be available for the whole of June and July.

Both of those games will be available for PS4 and PS5 owners, but for lucky next-gen gamers, there’s Operation: Tango. Again, it isn’t exactly a blockbuster for PS5 owners, but considering the PS5 library isn’t quite as substantial yet, we can’t blame Sony for not giving away too many of the best PS5 games at this point.

In the blog post announcing the line-up Sony says: “Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world.

“Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key!”

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

