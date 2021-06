Liam will remember Vinny’s last words, coming up on The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B)! Zoe’s relentless nature will push her character closer to the brink, while Carter and Shauna’s “fling” begins to flop. Plus, what devious plans will an enraged Thomas have in store for the Spencers, and could the Forrester’s life also be in danger? Let’s take a look at some recent, unresolved spoilers to speculate on what could happen over the next two weeks!