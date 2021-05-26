Cancel
Greenwood Village, CO

unpacking the backpack – No high school shot clock

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t think I like the idea of a shot clock in high school basketball. That potential change to the game was announced last week by the National Federation of State High School Associations which voted to permit state associations to adopt a shot clock for the 2022-23 school year. This progressive approach to basketball will not be good for the high school game, and it’s just one more example that traditions matter, often as a hedge against frivolous, unnecessary change. Games should not just be about speeding up and pursuing more shots for pure entertainment. There’s so much more to the game, especially at younger levels, and focusing on a quickened pace to force more shots to produce more scoring simply misses the nuanced beauty of the sport.

