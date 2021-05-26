Cancel
Did you see the blood moon this morning in Walla Walla? Send us your photos.

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse? On the west coast, folks with a view of the southwest sky and clear weather this morning around 4 a.m. were in for a treat. Troy J. Carpenter, administrator at Goldendale Observatory State Park, says the weather was perfect for stargazing at the observatory. The moment of greatest eclipse was 4:19 a.m.

