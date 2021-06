It took Andrew Arnold nearly an hour to record his most critical strikeout of Monday’s playoff game against Troup County. Arnold threw a pitch, which was called a strike, to a batter while the bases were loaded moments after Troup took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning of the second game during Monday’s Elite Eight doubleheader at North Oconee High School. Then, the home plate umpire stopped play because one set of lights at the stadium stopped working. Eventually, the umpire ruled that the pitch would not officially count.