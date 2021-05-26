Tribeca: Dave Chappelle-Produced Doc From ‘American Factory’ Duo Set as Closing Night Screening
The 2021 Tribeca Festival will close with the world premiere of an untitled Dave Chappelle-produced documentary, produced and directed by Oscar- and Emmy-winning American Factory filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, exploring the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer through the lens of a small Ohio community.www.hollywoodreporter.com