Tribeca: Dave Chappelle-Produced Doc From ‘American Factory’ Duo Set as Closing Night Screening

The day that New York City opened back up just happened to be the day I got to see iconic comedian Dave Chappelle perform. Earlier that day, I got the unfortunate news that the legendary Paul Mooney had passed away. If there was ever a time that I needed a laugh, this Dave Chappelle show was perfect timing. And not just me, but the audience that came to the show last night was overdue for a few laughs. Although we are still in a pandemic flux, shows and performances are making their comeback. Let me walk you through the process of a live production happening in 2021, at the tail end of a pandemic.