LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector Review

By Al Griffin
soundandvision.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG's 4K laser DLP projector is packed with smart features and offers impressive all-around performance at a reasonable price. As the "Smart TV" has become the norm, projectors in contrast have remained steadfastly dumb. For many home theater enthusiasts, that arrangement has worked out just fine, with streaming, voice control, and other forms of internet-connected interaction handled by front-end components on the A/V rack and the projector serving as little more than a means to display an image. But recent ultra short throw and other "lifestyle" projectors have begun to blur the distinction between smart and dumb by offering some of the high- tech features found in the latest TVs. And now with the arrival of LG's HU810PW, we have something we haven't seen here before here at Sound & Vision: a model designed for a traditional ceiling-mount installation that's loaded with TV-type smart features.

www.soundandvision.com
