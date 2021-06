NIMROD, Minn. — Some treasure hunters had a find so unusual they just had to show it off Sunday, May 16, at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, Minn. A group was searching the area near Shell City bridge with metal detectors when they found an old mortar covered in rust. It appeared to be very old, but also looked like it could be live, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.