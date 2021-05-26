Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

VIDEO STORIES FROM MAY 26TH OF YEARS PAST

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON POLICE FAILURE TO STOP RENDER AID CRASH LAURA KOPPE AT US 59. At approximately 5:30 p.m. a Houston man who had rented a pontoon boat was enjoying the afternoon with sixteen other family members and friends about thirty yards from shore. Several children were in the water when he decided to join them. After a short time, it was evident he was in distress as the boat had floated away from him. Of the remaining passengers on the pontoon boat, no other person had knowledge of the operation of the boat to get it closer to him. As family members started to yell for help a homeowner sitting in his living room along the water’s edge heard the commotion and then saw the man in distress. He immediately ran out the back door and grabbing a flotation device on the way to the water he dove in and swam to the man who had no slipped under the water.

Magnolia, TX

Emaciated dog found in Magnolia with arrow through its abdomen

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after a dog was found with an arrow protruding through its abdomen. Police said the dog, believed to be a pit bull/Labrador mix was found in the 13000 block of Friendship Lane near the Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s barn. Authorities...
New Caney, TX

New Caney man charged in murder of Cleveland man

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of Clay Heard, 44, of Cleveland, whose body was found April 22 in a ditch off of Forest Service Road 201 in the Sam Houston National Forest in San Jacinto County outside of Cleveland. Heard had been shot three times, leading to his death.
Montgomery County, TX

MCTX Sheriff Investigates Incident on Lone Star Hiking Trails

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 14, 2021 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from an adult female who believed she was being chased while hiking on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County. Upon arrival, a Patrol Sergeant met with the woman as she was exiting the trails where she parked her car. During the investigation it was learned the female was hiking on the trail when she alleged she observed a male wearing no clothing, but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. The female advised she turned and ran in the opposite direction and believed the male was chasing her, but confirmed that she “…kept running and didn’t look back.”
Montgomery County, TX

MAGNOLIA DOG SURVIVES AFTER SHOT BY TWO ARROWS

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, a Magnolia Police Department officer located a dog in the 31300 block of Friendship Lane, near the Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s Barn that had an arrow protruding from its abdomen. The officer restrained the dog and contacted a volunteer with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. The volunteer then transported the dog to the Animal Shelter for emergency surgery to remove the arrow. A second wound was found on the dog’s hip, appearing to be a through and through wound possibly by another arrow. The dog’s condition is guarded at this time. The dog is described as a Pit Bull/Labrador mix, about 5yrs. old, black with a gray muzzle, in emaciated condition.
Splendora, TX

SPLENDORA POLICE STOP VEHICLE ON TRAFFIC- FEMALE IDENTIFIED AS DECEASED

Early Saturday morning a Splendora Officer stopped a pickup on traffic at East River and I-69. The officer then ran a check on the male driver and the female passenger. The male was clear. However, the dispatcher advised the officer that the female’s identification was showing she was deceased. The officer contacted a Precinct 4 unit for an AFIS unit. By using the small handheld device it will read a fingerprint and identify who that print belongs to. After printing her it turned out she wasn’t dead but her sister was and that is who she tried to identify herself as. The prints returned to Brenda Delynn Henderson, 38, of 7759 Bunkerwood in Houston. It also alerted the officers that she was a wanted fugitive from Smith County, Texas. She had three open warrants, two for bond forfeiture and one for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. She is now being held on $70,000 in bonds for the Smith County charges and a new charge in Montgomery County for failure to identify with a $500 bond.
Montgomery County, TX

LIGHTNING SPARKS HOUSE FIRE

4pm-Fire crews are responding to a house fire on East Russet Grove after lightning struck the home sparking a fire in the laundry room. Off FM 1488 and SH 242.
Montgomery County, TX

FLOOD ADVISORY ISSUED

Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to...
cw39.com

PICS: Carjacking Suspect on the loose after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint

HOUSTON (CW39) A driveway was not a safe place to be for one woman in Harris County. On May 9, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Woodnote Lane in reference to a car-jacking. The female victim says she was pulling into her driveway when a male suspect began to knock on her window.
Austin County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Montgomery; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Porter, TX

Driver dead in Porter solo-vehicle crash

A man was killed early Saturday in a solo-vehicle crash near Porter, officials said. Emergency personnel responded around 4 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 69 northbound near FM 1314 where a Jeep left the roadway and crashed into a pole, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The vehicle caught fire.
Conroe, TX

Conroe Police Memorial

Law enforcement from around Montgomery County gathered for the annual police memorial at Heritage Park, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Conroe. The event, which was held virtually last year, honors Conroe police officer Sgt. Ed Holcomb, Jr. and others officers who have died in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.
Montgomery County, TX

INTOXICATED DRIVER FLIPS VEHICLE WITH PASSENGERS INCLUDING CHILD

Just after 1 am Thursday a resident on SH 105 East called 911 to report a pickup truck had flipped in their yard and the victims were trapped. Units from North Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The caller then called beck and stated the driver who appeared impaired had run off into the woods. MCSO requested a K-9 unit however, the driver was quickly located and detained. There were no serious injuries to the two other adults or the 4-year-old child in the vehicle in the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch full of very soft mud causing it to roll and come to rest on its side up against a large tree. Investigators believe if the soft mud had not had been there the outcome could have been much worse if the truck had struck the tree. The child was in a car seat however the top of the seat had broken away. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI Unit responded to the scene and after doing a field sobriety test arrested Jimmy Ethan Torres, 20, of 1714 Baird Street in Houston. He is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years of age and possession of a controlled substance.
Montgomery County, TX

Sheriff Arrests Two for Theft of Building Materials in Conroe

On May 1, 2021, at about 10:30 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 10600 block of Red Tail Place (Conroe) in reference to a Suspicious Vehicle. The reportee, an employee for the home builder Pioneer Homes, stated that he observed two unauthorized persons loading building materials into a maroon Dodge pickup with no front plate. The reportee said that he was following the suspects’ vehicle while providing details of the incident. As responding Deputies converged on the area, the suspect vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was initiated with this vehicle near the intersection of Sprawling Oaks and Hollow Oaks. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle to have several sheets of plywood in the bed. Both suspects, identified as Bayron Valle and Kenil Duarte, were detained at that time.
The Woodlands, TX

22 Overlyn Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3320 Sq. Ft. One story Darling home in Grogan's Forest with incredible custom updates! Remodeled baths, new Pella windows, fresh interior paint, all new door hardware, added taller baseboards, Trane high efficiency A/C, re-landscaped yard and added pond, built out a/c space upstairs, and so much more! With no left side or rear neighbors, you'll love the extra privacy this home has to offer. Gated courtyard entry; formal dining (or flex space); open concept kitchen/breakfast/den; sun room off the kitchen with views of the serene fountain; spacious owner's retreat has a door to the backyard, relaxing bath and walk-in closet with built-ins; private study; two secondary bedrooms; a nature lover's dream backyard has a covered patio and lanai overlooking a peaceful pond; 3 car tandem garage with built-in shelving too!
Montgomery County, TX

MCSO Investigates Felony Criminal Mischief

On May 6, 2021, at about 4:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Rayford Crossing RV Park/Resort located in the 29000 block of Plum Creek Drive (Spring), in reference to Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival, the Deputies learned that earlier this date, an unknown silver SUV drove into the dog park area of the business, and severely damaged a concrete sidewalk, a fence, a sprinkler control box, and a water line. The total estimated cost of the damages are thought to be about $5,000.00 dollars, making this crime a felony. The owner of the park captured several images of the vehicle (pictured below), but was unable to get a clear shot of the license plate.