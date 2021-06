As a guy raised loving the backcountry of Montana, my heart sank as I read about the new Glacier National Park entrance quota system. There are so many resident Montanans, like myself, who can’t get enough of our Big Sky sunrises or sunsets. We live for fly fishing Young's Creek in the Bob Marshall or canoeing the Wild and Scenic Missouri below Fort Benton. So when our great Glacier National Park adopted an entrance system that would require you and I to be lottery winners before we can even enter our own park, I knew Montana has changed for the worse.