Andorinha will accommodate 84 guests, versus up to 112 passengers – or 33% more people – on other cruise lines' Douro ships of the same approximate size. The ship's design and décor will reflect the climate and cultural traditions of the Douro River Valley, and one especially notable feature will be a pop-up restaurant that rises from the stern of the vessel's Sun Deck on hydraulic lifts to become a fully functioning eatery with commanding views of the surrounding countryside.