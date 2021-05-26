Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Ultra-low doses of inhaled nanobodies effective against COVID-19 in hamsters

By University of Pittsburgh
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a paper published today in Science Advances, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine showed that inhalable nanobodies targeting the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can prevent and treat severe COVID-19 in hamsters. This is the first time the nanobodies—which are similar to monoclonal antibodies but smaller in size, more stable and cheaper to produce—were tested for inhalation treatment against coronavirus infections in a pre-clinical model.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Respiratory Tract#Science Advances#Vaccine Doses#Respiratory Infection#Lung Disease#Medical Research#Ultrapotent Nanobody#Drug Quality Nanobodies#Ultra Low Doses#Aerosolized Nanobodies#Inhalable Nanobodies#Syrian Hamsters#Treatment Particles#Treatments#Inhalation Treatment#Sars Cov 2 Infections#Severe Disease#Inflammation#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Indian Variant

A new study by Public Health England (PHE) has found that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant. The preprint study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 (Indian) variant 2 weeks after the...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Dynamical SPQEIR model assesses the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions against COVID-19 epidemic outbreaks

PLoS One. 2021 May 21;16(5):e0252019. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0252019. eCollection 2021. Against the current COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide have devised a variety of non-pharmaceutical interventions to mitigate it. However, it is generally difficult to estimate the joint impact of different control strategies. In this paper, we tackle this question with an extended epidemic SEIR model, informed by a socio-political classification of different interventions. First, we inquire the conceptual effect of mitigation parameters on the infection curve. Then, we illustrate the potential of our model to reproduce and explain empirical data from a number of countries, to perform cross-country comparisons. This gives information on the best synergies of interventions to control epidemic outbreaks while minimising impact on socio-economic needs. For instance, our results suggest that, while rapid and strong lockdown is an effective pandemic mitigation measure, a combination of social distancing and early contact tracing can achieve similar mitigation synergistically, while keeping lower isolation rates. This quantitative understanding can support the establishment of mid- and long-term interventions, to prepare containment strategies against further outbreaks. This paper also provides an online tool that allows researchers and decision makers to interactively simulate diverse scenarios with our model.
Columbus, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

OSU studying the effects of COVID-19 on first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As the world is getting back to some normalcy, medical experts want to reemphasize the pandemic isn’t over, which is why the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s research team is trying to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on first responders. OSU Wexner Medical Center and...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

InspirMed Highlights Encouraging Data On ISPM21 And ISPM19 - Inhalable Liposome Formulations Of Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspirMed Inc., a subsidiary of TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) that specializes in the development of proprietary inhalable liposome formulation programs, recently presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the 23 rd International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM) Congress. Pharmacokinetic studies on inhalable liposomal GS-441524 (named ISPM21) and inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine (named ISPM19) showed significantly higher concentrations in the lungs than their conventional counterparts, giving ISPM21 and ISPM19 potential as prophylaxis and/or treatment for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid vaccines DO beat Indian variant: As dose rollout nears 60 MILLION, Vaccines Minister reveals jabs are 88% effective against new strain - keeping roadmap to freedom on track

Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap to freedom’ was back on track last night after scientists dismissed fears that Covid vaccinations might be ineffective against the new Indian variant. Experts at the Government’s world-renowned Porton Down research centre have concluded that the jabs work to stop ‘infection, transmission and hospitalisation’ in the same...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Effectiveness of tocilizumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This follow-up study of a randomized clinical trial examines the association between survival and C-reactive protein levels in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who were treated with tocilizumab. Authors: Xavier Mariette, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hôpital Bicêtre in Bicêtre, France, is the corresponding author. To access the...
PharmaceuticalsAS.com

How long is the covid-19 vaccine effective for?

On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new data which showed that 38% of the US population is fully vaccinated. In addition to that, at least 60% of American adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. President Biden set the target of...
Public Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Pink has both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

'Cover Me In Sunshine' singer Pink reveals she has had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination and has urged everyone to do the same. Pink has had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 41-year-old singer has urged her fans to get their jabs to help the world get back...
Kidssoutheastiowaunion.com

COVID-19 could have lasting effect on children

A common refrain over the last year has been that when children come down with COVID-19, it isn't as severe or serious as it might have been for an adult. The concern about the persistent nature of this trope is that it might lull parents into believing a vaccine is unnecessary for their children.