Activist investors have secured a third seat on the ExxonMobil board of directors, according to preliminary results released by the company Wednesday. Engine No. 1, a small, activist hedge fund that has pressured Exxon on its climate impact, put forward four nominees, three of which have been elected. While Engine No. 1 has only a 0.02% stake in Exxon, it gained support from other financial institutions unhappy with Exxon’s climate strategy. The newest board member, Alexander Karsner, has a strong environmental record and experience working in the renewable energy field.