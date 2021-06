[Ed. – This was a “cold submission” by a longtime follower (and artist in her own right.) We were delighted.]. A good friend once told me their favourite genre was Yearncore. I thought it was funny at the time, but I also knew exactly what they were talking about: that atmosphere that exists in some songs; distant, but intimate; foreign, but familiar. Growing up queer in a small town in Australia before the Internet existed, songs with that atmosphere really spoke to me. When I put out a new song of my own this week, “Sirens” [clip at bottom], the same friend called me to say they appreciated my new Yearncore release.