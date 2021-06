HOLLYWOOD—After months of causing just utter chaos America, Kristen DiMera was finally exposed on “Days of Our Lives” and it was all a direct result of Brady Black having a conversation with Kristen who he discovered was actually Susan. The gig was up and Brady was furious. So he wanted to connect with Kristen before she made a drastic move that would cause more issues. Too late. Kristen drugged Kate and was moving her out of the DiMera mansion.