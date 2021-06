You will wear many hats for a while. As a business owner, especially solo, you will wear a lot of hats for a while. It’s important that you fully understand the ins and outs of your business before you delegate roles and build a team. The more that you can understand not only how business works in general but also how you want your business ran in particular, the easier it will be to train new hires on your brand, core values, and expectations. Wearing many hats will be overwhelming because there always a lot to get done and manage but, this is one of the many challenges that you will face as an entrepreneur.