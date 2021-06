Fans will be allowed in Murrayfield for a historic match between the British and Irish Lions and Japan on Saturday.16,500 supporters will be in the home of Scottish Rugby to witness the first meeting between the two sides.The Lions will be using the match as a builder for their three tests against world champions South Africa this summer, while Japan will have another international fixture under their belt.FOLLOW LIVE: Lions vs Japan – all the build-up and team newsAnd for the Irish and Scottish players in the mix this weekend Lions head coach Warren Gatland has said this is their perfect...