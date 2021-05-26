Multi-County Crime Stoppers COLD CASE WARM-UP Danielle Sleeper- Missing Person- 2015

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 14, 2021 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from an adult female who believed she was being chased while hiking on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County. Upon arrival, a Patrol Sergeant met with the woman as she was exiting the trails where she parked her car. During the investigation it was learned the female was hiking on the trail when she alleged she observed a male wearing no clothing, but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. The female advised she turned and ran in the opposite direction and believed the male was chasing her, but confirmed that she “…kept running and didn’t look back.”