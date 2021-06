Steven Gerrard has been widely touted as the obvious successor to Jürgen Klopp when the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund boss decides to step down. Liverpool would surely be eager to keep hold of Klopp for as long as he is prepared to stay, but with his latest contract expiring in 2024 it looks increasingly likely that this will be the parting of the ways. However, while Gerrard is excelling at Rangers in his fledgling managerial career, there are a number of other potential candidates who could block the club legend’s return to Anfield.