Manchester United has not offered a new contract to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final season of his existing deal. "I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is ... well there has not been yet a concrete offer," Pogba said. "It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United."