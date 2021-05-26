Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Erdogan calls on U.S. executives for better ties with Turkey

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked several U.S. corporate executives for better ties in a call on Wednesday in which he again criticised the White House’s decision to call the 1915 Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide. Erdogan said U.S.-Turkey ties would nonetheless enter a “new era” after...

kfgo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#U S#Armenians#Executives#Reuters#The White House#Kellogg#Pepsico#Cisco Procter Gamble#Johnson Johnson#Nato#White House#Turkish Condemnation#Turkish Tv#Libya#Istanbul#United States#U S Turkey Ties#U S Tariffs#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States will target China with a new “strike force” to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The “supply chain trade...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S....
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey 'Neutralised' PKK Official in Iraq Camp Strike

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey hit a senior Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) official at a refugee camp in northern Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, in the first Turkish confirmation of an air strike on the camp which Ankara says is a haven for Kurdish militants. Erdogan had warned last...
WorldBBC

Turkey president Erdogan vows to solve 'sea snot' outbreak

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to save the country's shores from "sea snot" building up in its waters. A thick, slimy layer of the mucus-like matter is spreading along the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, damaging marine life and the fishing industry. Experts blame pollution and climate change.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia to U.S.: Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s space agency on Monday suggested Moscow would withdraw from the International Space Station in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, was addressing parliamentarians ahead of a summit in...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...
Energy Industrynewsnetnebraska.org

Turkey and Erdogan announce ‘Great Coup’, discovery of gas field in Black Sea, but reliable confirmation is still missing

Turkey discovered a new natural gas field حقل 135 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea baptized Amasra 1. The President announced this evening in an address to the nation Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His government officials had been anticipating the imminent announcement of one “good news” Similar to last year, when Ankara announced that it had identified the largest gas field in its history, also in the Black Sea. 540 billion cubic meters. In the same area, last year, a field with 405 billion cubic meters of gas. The discovery he made government planning, and at an unusual speed, all relevant technical activities, with a relative timeline already drawn up to 2023. For the duration of the comparison The richest gas reserves in the world are those in Russia and up to 49 thousand billion cubic meters.
Middle Eaststateofpress.com

Turkey ‘strikes’ Iraqi refugee camp that Erdogan threatened to target, Kurds say civilians killed – reports — RT World News

A Turkish airstrike has reportedly hit a refugee camp in Iraq housing Kurdish refugees from Turkey, media reports say, with Kurdish sources claiming three people were killed. Ankara called the camp “a terrorist breeding ground.”. “It was an airstrike and took place near Makhmour refugee camp. According to confirmed information,...
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House: Biden to Meet With Turkey's Erdogan at NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while on his trip to Europe later this month, the White House announced Thursday. The meeting, which will take place June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, comes against the backdrop of some tension between the two leaders.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden to Meet With UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in Overseas Trip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's first overseas trip will include meetings with the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom and Russia, as well as audiences with a queen and a king, the White House said on Thursday. Biden planned to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10...
Middle East94.3 Jack FM

Turkey’s Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara’s ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia...