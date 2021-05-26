Erdogan calls on U.S. executives for better ties with Turkey

Turkey discovered a new natural gas field حقل 135 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea baptized Amasra 1. The President announced this evening in an address to the nation Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His government officials had been anticipating the imminent announcement of one “good news” Similar to last year, when Ankara announced that it had identified the largest gas field in its history, also in the Black Sea. 540 billion cubic meters. In the same area, last year, a field with 405 billion cubic meters of gas. The discovery he made government planning, and at an unusual speed, all relevant technical activities, with a relative timeline already drawn up to 2023. For the duration of the comparison The richest gas reserves in the world are those in Russia and up to 49 thousand billion cubic meters.