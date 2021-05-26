What Should Seth Jones' Next Contract Look Like?
What should Seth Jones’ next contract look like?. That’s the (multi) million dollar question this offseason if you’re following the Columbus Blue Jackets. It has to be enough to be part of a package that is appealing enough to keep the right-handed defenseman; it also has to be not too much as to not disrupt other contracts coming due in the immediate future such as Joonas Korpisalo/Elvis Merzlikins, Zach Werenski, Patrik Laine, and so on.www.1stohiobattery.com