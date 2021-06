Apex Legends Arenas mode has quickly become one of the game’s best additions, but the 3v3 round-based mode could have turned out very differently. Arenas is the latest addition to Apex Legends in Season 9, bringing with it adrenaline-fueled matches that share similarities with other round-based shooters. Instead of duking it out on the game’s massive 60 player battle royale mode, Arenas offers 3v3 firefights on smaller custom tailored maps. Not only does the new mode enable players to test their might against other squads, but it also helps players get straight into the action.