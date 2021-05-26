Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Looking for Your Nominations

In a year full of twists and turns the one thing that was clear was the desire to recognize Prescott Valley’s Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) teachers that have made a difference in the lives of their students during the most difficult time in education. The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) was excited to be able to provide the annual banquet this year to celebrate these educators. HEF President Guy Roginson shared, “It was great to see people’s faces and not just masks during the 2021 Teacher of the Year (TOY) Banquet. The event was a great reminder that it is people that make great things happen. We can be especially thankful to our teachers and district employees and administrators who stayed on post during recent difficult times. Now, more than ever, we need to double down on our efforts to support our teachers and students.”