Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Looking for Your Nominations

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to present its annual Community Excellence Recognition program where organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley in fiscal year 2020-2021 will be recognized and awarded. We are soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs, and organizations for these prestigious awards. The selected recipients will be awarded at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet on a July 16 at the Findlay Toyota Center.

