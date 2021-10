For more info on no. 25 - no. 16, check the following articles. Here are my rankings of no. 15 through no. 11. The Cougars are coming off of their first Final Four appearance since 1984, and Kelvin Sampson has them in the ranks of the top teams in the country over the last few seasons. The biggest loss for Houston is without a doubt three-and-D star G Quentin Grimes (17.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG), who was taken 25th overall by the New York Knicks in the most recent NBA Draft. This will be a huge hole to fill. They also lose distribution and elite defense in G Dejon Jerrau (10.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.3 APG), as well as miss out on the rebounding talents of F Justin Gorham (8.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO