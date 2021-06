-UNDATED (AP) - Longtime assistant Brad Larsen is getting his first NHL head coaching job after being promoted by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Larsen was an assistant for Columbus the past seven years following some time in the minors. The 43-year-old says he was never in a rush to become a head coach in the NHL and wasn’t chasing this job. But Blue Jackets President John Davidson and GM Jarmo Kekalainen felt it was a clear consensus that Larsen was the right fit. Despite connections to previous coaching staffs, Larsen says he can provide the new voice the team needs to become a contender again.