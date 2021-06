KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new analysis of the vaccination rates shows it would not be likely Michigan could reach the 60% benchmark in the Vacc to Normal plan until August 2021. Michigan saw the lowest vaccination rates yet in May and health leaders expect those numbers to decline further as they battle vaccine hesitancy. The week of May 10, just under 59,000 Michiganders got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an 85% decrease from the month before.