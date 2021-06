Resident Evil Village might not be a multi-dozen hour game that takes you on a globe-trotting journey, but it uses its runtime very effectively in more ways than one- even in terms of secrets and easter eggs, which are just littered all over the game and begging to be found. We’ve spent quite some time with Capcom’s survival horror masterclass by now, and in this feature, we’re going to talk about the best of the best secrets and easter eggs we’ve discovered in the game.