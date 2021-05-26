Cancel
Restaurants

State House passes bill making to-go cocktail sales permanent at restaurants and bars

FOX 43
FOX 43
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass a bill that would allow restaurants and bars in the commonwealth to sell mixed drinks to-go on a permanent basis. House Bill 1154 now moves to the state Senate for consideration. The bill would make permanent a law signed by...

www.fox43.com
