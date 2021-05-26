State House passes bill making to-go cocktail sales permanent at restaurants and bars

State House passes bill backed by local lawmaker on licensed hairdressers. The state House has passed a bill with overwhelming bipartisan support that was backed by a local lawmaker. After evidence of high levels of human trafficking was found in the nail salon trade, Connecticut required the licensure of nail technicians and estheticians. Bethel state Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan says an unintended consequence was that licensed hairdressers across the state were stripped overnight of their ability to remove facial hair, something they were taught in beauty school and had part of their license for years. A constituent, Mary Straniti Thompson contacted Allie-Brennan about the impact on her Newtown salon and he introduced legislation to fix the issue. The bill. which was sent to the Senate for further action, allows hairdressers to remove hair from the face or neck using manual or mechanical means.