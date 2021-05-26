Zack Snyder Still Wants To Do The Dark Knight Returns Movie
Zack Snyder's run with DC Comics characters in movies might have concluded with Zack Snyder's Justice League but the filmmaker has plenty of ideas and stories in mind which he would still love to tell on the big screen in such worlds. For example, Snyder recently revealed he has ideas for a true Dark Knight Returns movie which would more accurately adapt the events of Frank Miller's comic series. Snyder emulated the book with moments in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but has a bigger idea bouncing around in his head for a true adaptation of the iconic comic series. In a recent interview, Snyder shared a bit of his idea for such a movie.comicbook.com