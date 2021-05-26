Anthropologie’s Newest Size-Inclusive Summer Collab Is Here

newsbreak-logo
By Chichi Offor
Refinery29
Cover picture for the articleAnthropologie has been tearing up the body-positive dance floor in 2021; continuing to expand its range of in-house plus-friendly styles and launching its first-ever size-inclusive collab with designer Peter Som. Now, the chic retailer has done it again with its latest launch created in partnership with WHIT designer Whitney Pozgay. WHIT TWO is an Anthropologie-exclusive clothing collection of summery styles (starting at $78) that feature classic-yet-playful prints, easy-breezy silhouettes, and, of course, inclusive sizes (ranging from XS-3X). "My goal with WHIT has always been to create an inclusive brand. We set out to make optimistic apparel that feels sophisticated and easy to wear every day. It feels like a natural evolution to develop a more comprehensive size range, and we have been hearing this from customers as well. We are thrilled to be partnering with Anthropologie for our WHIT TWO label to expand into both plus and petites," Pozgay explains.

