Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...

www.refinery29.com
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande finally shares photos from intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Almost two weeks after tying the knot, Ariana Grande is finally letting fans in on her wedding to Dalton Gomez. With a simple caption stating the date of the wedding, “5.15.21 🤍,” the superstar posted a series of photos to Instagram that show some sweet moments from her intimate wedding, which took place at her home in Montecito, California.
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Montecito, CAPosted by
iHeartRadio

Why Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Skipped Their 'Big Wedding' Plans

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to finally call Dalton Gomez her husband. The pop princess officially became a married woman this weekend after tying the knot with her real estate agent fiancé, just five months after announcing their engagement in December 2020. The “7 Rings” singer opted to marry the 25-year-old in an intimate, close-knit wedding ceremony on Saturday (May 15) in Montecito, California, surrounded by 20 of their closest family and friends.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande Shared the Sweetest Photos of Her Wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot earlier this month, and we finally have the photos to prove it. The pictures show Grande in her glamorous strapless silk Vera Wang gown and a bow-bearing veil. Grande, on-brand as ever, wore her dark hair in her signature ponytail for the occasion. The posts also include images of Gomez and Grande sharing what appears to be a passionate post-"I do" kiss.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Beauty & FashionDaily Freeman

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
Montecito, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding-day look…and the iconic designer delivered. The end result—a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back—was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorized with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top. Altogether, the ensemble, styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell, was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face. Pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz were chosen to match the bride’s engagement ring—with one upside down (a nod to her aesthetic that started during the Sweetener era) and the other right side up. The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the “upside down” moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now. Her polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu, and her natural makeup, with sculpted brows and a pretty winged liner, were done by Ash K Holm.