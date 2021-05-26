Dwayne Johnson Joining A Superhero TV Series?

Dwayne Johnson is super amped for Black Adam. He’s talked about it on social media relentlessly for years. In 2014, it was announced that he’d first play the character in Shazam!, and he took to Twitter with great pride. By the time the movie came out in 2019, he was nowhere to be found. The studio decided they didn’t want The Rock to overshadow or distract, saying that introducing Black Adam was too much for one movie. Fortunately, they moved forward with a solo project they believed in, and Black Adam is currently filming for the DC Cinematic Universe. But perhaps Johnson is excited enough to play the character in an expansion of the DC universe as well? According to what insider Daniel Richtman has shared with his Patreon page, Warner Bros wants Dwayne Johnson to cameo as Black Adam in The CW’s Arrowverse.