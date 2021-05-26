Cancel
Family Relationships

Reba McEntire: Meet the ‘Fancy’ Singer’s Family

By Emily Morgan
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qagz4_0aCE36De00

A woman as timeless as she is legendary, Reba McEntire has turned a singing career into a country music and entertainment empire. McEntire has built an impressive resume from making us laugh on TV, appearing on the Broadway stage, or designing her own clothing line. Yet, it’s also a safe bet that McEntire has her family to thank for inspiring her to make her own path. Here are some details behind McEntire’s family.

Long before McEntire was a household name, her father, Clark, was a champion steer roper. Reba’s father was known as the world’s best roper in 1957, 1958, and 1961. Unfortunately, Clark passed away on October 23, 2014.

“He was a born and bred cowboy through and through,” McEntire said about her father. “He had been sick for 5 years. It makes total sense to me, he always told us kids never to run your horse to the barn. He was just taking his time to go on home.”

McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline, was a school teacher and a school secretary and retired in 1973. Two years after Clark passed away, Jacqueline received an honorary bachelor’s degree in Public Education and Community Service from Southeastern Oklahoma State University at 89.

Her mother even shared a songwriter writer credit with her daughter on Reba’s 2017 gospel double album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.” She not only helped pen “I Got the Lord on My Side,” but she also joined her daughters when they gave a rendition of “I’ll Fly Away.” She passed away on March 14, 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KkYJq7cdKM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I’ll Fly Away – Reba, Susie, Jacqueline & Alice (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KkYJq7cdKM)

Meet Reba Mcentire’s Musical Family

McEntire’s older sister Alice Foran was the only McEntire sibling who didn’t participate in the family singing group. She’s now a retired social worker who resides in Oklahoma.

Reba’s younger sister Susie was also drawn to gospel music. She and Reba toured throughout the ’80s and Reba featured her on two of her albums, Heart to Heart and Unlimited.

In 1993, Susie released her first solo album, Real Love. The album also hit the top 40 on the Christian radio charts. She’s released at least ten more albums, including more gospel records and a Christmas album.

Additionally, the Christian Music Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame even inducted Susie as an official member.

McEntire’s brother, Del Stanley “Pake” McEntire, also got the country music bug. He signed to RCA Nashville in 1986 and made his debut on the country music scene when he released his first single, “Every Night.” The song went on to peak at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts.

Later, he dropped his biggest chart hit, “Savin’ My Love for You,” which came in at No. 3. “Bad Love” and “Heart vs. Heart” were both minor hits as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCqrA9DuzBE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pake McEntire “Savin’ My Love For You” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCqrA9DuzBE)

Pake has also been passionate about the rodeo, following in the footsteps of their father. Today, the McEntire family continues to be close-knit. Considering three children could find success in the music careers, it seems that music in their blood.

