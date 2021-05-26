Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On This Day: Willie Nelson Releases Landmark Album ‘Red Headed Stranger’ in 1975

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAHl1_0aCE35Kv00

Willie Nelson released his landmark album, Red Headed Stranger, on May 26, 1975.

In the 1960s, Willie Nelson made a name for himself as a talented songwriter. He penned hits for Faron Young (“Hello Walls”), Patsy Cline (“Crazy”), and Ray Price (“Night Life”). However, as a singer, he only achieved modest success on the charts, including two Top 10s—”Willingly” and “Touch Me”—in 1962. Clean-cut and suited-up, Willie wasn’t the Outlaw pioneer and superstar we know today. However, with 1975’s concept album, Red Headed Stranger, Willie entered a star-powered stratosphere.

Stranger Than Fiction

In the late 1960s and early 1970s in Nashville, Willie floundered on the charts with more than a dozen songs, before heading home to Texas to do music his way. Soon after, Willie grew a beard, long locks, and a new attitude. In the mid-1970s, he leveraged minor album successes with Atlantic into a CBS/Columbia deal for creative control in making a concept album, Red Headed Stranger.

When Willie was laying out the blueprint for the album, he chose the Fred Rose-penned “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” as an outside cut. The reaction to that song proved the tipping point in convincing Willie’s label to green light the Red Headed Stranger. The label, which felt the project sounded too much like an under-produced demo, played the album for media and guests at the Exit/In venue in Nashville.

In the 2013 book, Outlaw: Waylon, Willie, Kris, and the Renegades of Nashville, Dan Beck of CBS/Columbia noted: “When the first song finished, there was no comment. You couldn’t get a read from what was going on in the room. But when ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’ came on, everyone in the room broke into applause.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_I6gG2e4_A

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_I6gG2e4_A)

Red Headed Success for Willie

Willie released Red Headed Stranger on May 26, 1975. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” was chosen as the album’s lead single and released in July. In October, the tune reached the top of the chart to become Willie’s first No. 1 single as an artist. The song also earned Willie a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance – Male in 1976. In addition, the album topped the chart and was certified 2X Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 2 million units.

Willie soon joined forces with Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser for 1976’s Wanted! The Outlaws, which became the first country album to sell 1 million units. Massively successful albums Waylon & Willie (1976, 2X Platinum) and Stardust (1978, 5X Platinum) followed.

Willie’s long-haired country began selling out arena-sized venues. And that’s the Willie Way we know today.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Jessi Colter
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Faron Young
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Headed Stranger#Willie Soon#On This Day#Hits#Cbs Columbia#Riaa#Waylon Willie#Stardust#Nashville#Outlaw#Releases#Night Life#Green Light#October#Fiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Country music legend Willie Nelson coming close to Staten Island to perform in August | How to get tickets

Willie Nelson will come close to Staten Island this Staten Island for any Willie fans wanting to the Country music star in concert. Nelson will perform at Bethlehem Musikfest Grounds in Bethlehem, Pa., on Aug. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. The show is a rescheduling of an event from the same date in 2020. It was postponed because of the pandemic.
Musicnashvillegab.com

Willie Nelson to continue Outlaw tour in 2021

He may be 88 years old, but Willie Nelson is still going strong and is scheduled to continue his Outlaw tour throughout 2021. This tour is set to begin in late August and will run into late October. Here, Nelson will play at various locations, beginning with Austin, Texas, and ending at Wheatland, California. Precisely, the first date begins on August 22nd, and the last is on October 24th.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Michael McDonald & Willie Nelson’s “Dreams of the San Joaquin” Video Debuts at CBS Sunday Morning

BENEFITS RAICES AND UNITED FARM WORKERS OF AMERICA. Universally acclaimed singer/songwriters Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson are joined by David Hidalgo of Los Lobos for their rendition of the classic track “Dreams of the San Joaquin.” The trio are now debuting a new video for the single—directed by Micah Nelson—via CBS “Sunday Morning;” watch the video HERE and share it via YouTube HERE.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Willie Nelson’s ‘Always on My Mind’ Goes No. 1 in 1982

On this day (May 8, 2021) 39 years ago, one of Willie Nelson’s most heartbreaking songs rose to the top spot in the charts. That song was “Always on My Mind,” and while the iconic country music star didn’t write the song himself, he still gave one of his most memorable performances on the track. According to The Boot, the song was the eighth of Nelson’s to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It was also the first single released from and title track of his “Always on My Mind” album.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: Watch the Only Known Footage of Waylon Jennings Belting ‘Nashville Wimmin’ Live

Usually, when you see a musician on television, they’re plugging something. They talk about their new or upcoming release first and foremost. Then, they perform their latest single. It’s a great way to get music in the ears of a whole new audience. At the same time, it gives existing fans something to be excited about. That’s the formula and it works. However, Waylon Jennings wasn’t a big fan of any kind of formula.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Willie Nelson & Family coming Aug. 11

BROOKINGS – The Willie Nelson & Family concert is on the road to Brookings, performing at the Swiftel Center on Aug. 11. Tickets are $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $109.50 and $149.50, and are on sale at the Swiftel Center ticket office and online at www.ticketmaster.com. All previously issued tickets are valid for this date.
Celebritieshawaiitelegraph.com

Willie Nelson CBD Gummies Reviews Does It Work Or Scam?

Dealing with numerous mental and physical torments can be easy for a person if you take Willie Nelson CBD Gummies into regular consumption by complying with all the terms and conditions of it. It is for sure, that in our day-to-day life, feeling stressed, anxious, depressed, disturbed just because of...
MusicKTTS

Willie Nelson’s ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ to return this August

Willie Nelson announced on Monday, May 24 that his Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return this year, beginning Aug. 22 in Austin, Texas, wrapping up on Oct. 24 in Wheatland, California. Joining the 88-year-old Nelson on the 14-date tour will be Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff...
Celebritiesthemortonreport.com

Music Reviews: Lulu, Plus Shannon McNally, Beth Whitney, and Ben Brown

In the U.S., Lulu was pretty much a one-hit wonder. She topped American charts for five weeks with the terrific “To Sir with Love,” one of the most likable mainstream hits of 1967 (and one of the best-orchestrated pop records of its era, right up there with the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe”). Three of her other singles made minor dents in the Top 40 in 1968, 1970, and 1981, but they rarely receive any airplay today.